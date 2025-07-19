Yamuna Expressway Accident: 6 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Two Separate Incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura (Watch Video)

Yamuna Expressway Accident, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: At least six people died, and more than 30 others were injured in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. The first accident occurred near milestone 140 under Baldev police station limits when an Eeco car lost control and rammed into the rear of a truck. Six passengers in the car died on the spot, including a father and his two sons. Two women were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and admitted the injured for treatment.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Two accidents occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura’s Baldev area. An Eco car collided with an unidentified vehicle, killing six and injuring two. At milestone 131, a bus en route from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh overturned after hitting a divider,… pic.twitter.com/cFCSC8p4LC — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2025

According to the reports, the Eeco car was traveling from Noida to Agra late on Thursday night with seven passengers on board. Near milestone 140, the car crashed into a truck from behind. Police and toll staff rescued the passengers after a difficult effort. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said it appears the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the car to crash into the truck.

According to the media reports, three of the deceased were residents of Agra district, two were from Madhya Pradesh, and one person is yet to be identified.

Shlok Kumar says, "Two unfortunate accidents took place on Yamuna Expressway, one at about 2 am and another at 3 am. In the first accident, Eeco van which was travelling from Delhi to Agra, rammed into a heavy vehicle from behind.… pic.twitter.com/6jDVI0gKfG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2025

In another accident on the expressway, a private bus traveling from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh hit a divider and overturned near milestone 131. At least 30 passengers were injured in the incident. Eight were admitted to the district hospital, and nine others were taken to SN Hospital in Agra. The rest suffered minor injuries.