Yamuna Expressway Accident: Massive Fire Breaks Out After Multi-Car Crash, 11 Rescued

A major accident occurred late Saturday night in the Rabupura Kotwali area on the Yamuna Expressway due to alleged driver negligence. A car travelling in the overtaking lane suddenly applied brakes, leaving little reaction time for vehicles behind it. As a result, two cars following closely crashed into the braking vehicle from the rear. The impact caused severe damage to all three cars and immediately created a dangerous situation on the high-speed corridor. The collision took place near the 20-kilometre milestone on the Agra-to-Greater Noida stretch, triggering panic among commuters passing through the area at night.

Following the collision, a massive fire broke out in all three vehicles, worsening the situation within moments. Private security personnel of JP Infratech rushed to the scene and managed to pull out all 11 occupants trapped inside the damaged cars. Fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze, and firefighters worked swiftly to prevent the flames from spreading further. One car was completely gutted by the fire, while timely intervention helped save the other two vehicles from being entirely destroyed. The rescue operation played a crucial role in preventing fatalities.

Police officials and expressway security teams later arrived and assisted in bringing the fire fully under control after intense efforts. Two individuals sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, while others suffered minor injuries. The injured were shifted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida for advanced medical care. Authorities stated that the prompt response by the quick response team and security staff helped avert a far more devastating outcome. Traffic movement was temporarily affected but later restored after clearance operations were completed.