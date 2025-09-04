Yamuna floodwaters swamp Delhi, as river flows at 207.48 metres

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Yamuna River in Delhi continued to swell on Wednesday, with its water level recorded at 207.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 a.m., even as floodwater from the river inundated several low-lying areas of the city.

According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. at 207.48 metres. It had stood at 207.47 metres at 5 a.m. and held that mark between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., officials said.

Floodwaters advanced towards the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats. In addition, areas around Vasudev Ghat also went underwater.

The rising Yamuna further swamped the Yamuna market, submerging large parts of Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate, Garhi Mandu and Mayur Vihar -- locations where both commercial and residential buildings are located.

Officials said that over 14,000 people have been evacuated so far as rescue and relief operations continue. Relief camps have been set up at ITO, Mayur Vihar and Geeta Colony to accommodate the displaced.

According to the revenue department, 8,018 people have been shifted to tents, while 2,030 have been moved to 13 permanent shelters.

Floodwaters also entered Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, raising concerns that operations there could be halted if the river rises further.

Water also reached Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate.

The flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening stated that the Old Railway Bridge would record a water level of 207.48 metres at 8 a.m. on Thursday and predicted that the river is likely to start receding afterwards.

The Old Railway Bridge remains a critical observation point for monitoring the Yamuna's flow and assessing flood risks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor