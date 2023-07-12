Yamuna level breaches all records, Section 144 in flood-prone areas in Delhi

The water level of Yamuna reached its highest at 1pm on Wednesday after days of incessant rain as the level reached 207.55 metres. The past record was 207.49 set in 1978. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting as Delhi Police imposed Section 144 in flood-prone areas in the national capital. The water level was rising since the morning as data shows. According to the Central Water Commission's date, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.55 metres by 1pm. The level is likely to rise more and by midnight the water level in Yamuna is likely to reach 207.72 mts, officials said.

An official explained that the sharp rise in water level was due to continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions over the weekend.People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places at higher altitudes, the department said.It said 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work and NGOs have been roped in to provide relief to the evacuated people."The Old Railway Bridge has been closed for traffic. All gates of the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water and prevent prolonged high water levels," the department said.All district magistrates concerned and their sector committees are alert and are working in coordination with Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and other stakeholders to deal with the flood situation, it said.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage increased to 3,59,760 cusecs at 11 am on Tuesday, the highest in the last three days. It remained above the 2 lakh cusec mark till Wednesday morning.Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second. The water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi The India Meteorological Department said heavy rain pounded several places in Uttarakhand and adjoining parts of Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about a further rise in the water level in rivers.The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday and a second warning on Tuesday. Authorities have been instructed to stay vigilant and take necessary action in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have also been deployed. Sixteen control rooms have been set up to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna. Diving and medical teams have been deployed with all the necessary materials and equipment.