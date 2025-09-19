Yamuna Rejuvenation Plan to be unveiled on Sep 30: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 19 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that an elaborate Yamuna Rejuvenation Plan will be unveiled by the government on September 30.

Speaking at the launch of a new Drainage Master Plan, a blueprint designed to solve the national capital’s recurring urban flooding and water-logging issues for the next 30 years, CM Gupta said the plan to revive the river will be executed in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister stated that on September 30, as part of the “Seva Pakhwada” celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, projects, including the Yamuna Rejuvenation Plan, worth Rs 4,000 crore would be inaugurated.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while unveiling the Drainage Master Plan, said: “Entailing an estimated investment of over Rs 57,000 crore, this plan is designed to tackle urban flooding, improve surface storage, reduce runoff, and upgrade primary stormwater channels, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for Delhi’s residents”

Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Gupta and Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma jointly released three separate master plans prepared for the Najafgarh, Barapullah and Trans Yamuna basins, aiming to future-proof Delhi’s drainage infrastructure for the next three decades.

The launch was held at NDMC Convention Centre as part of the nationwide celebration of Seva Pakhwada (September 17 – October 2), marking PM Modi’s 75th birthday.

Manohar Lal said the new drainage master plan for Delhi is a testament to our commitment to addressing these critical issues.

“Prepared after years of meticulous consultation, data collection, and study, this comprehensive plan will provide a roadmap for Delhi’s drainage needs, ensuring relief from water-logging and safeguarding the city from drainage-related challenges,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared information about her personal inspections of Barapullah Nallah, Kushak Drain, Minto Bridge, and ITO Bridge in the run-up to Monsoon.

She pointed out that, for the first time, areas like Minto Bridge and ITO did not face severe waterlogging this year, a chronic issue in the past.

Parvesh Verma said, “As soon as our government was formed, we took immediate action to address Delhi’s waterlogging issues. We visited the main waterlogging points across the city and took concrete steps to resolve them. Our departments removed 20 lakh metric tonnes of silt from drains and desilted areas, which was then moved to Construction and Demolition waste recycle plants.”

He added: “I am proud to say that despite receiving the maximum rainfall in 15 years, Delhi didn’t see any major flooding. Our integrated Drainage Masterplan is a comprehensive roadmap to ensure that Delhi remains flood-free and our citizens can live without the worry of waterlogging. “

Delhi’s last comprehensive drainage plan was prepared in 1976, when the city’s population was just 60 lakh. Today, with the population nearing 2.5 crore and rapid urbanisation, this new plan has become an urgent requirement.

Prepared by the PWD in consultation with eight civic agencies including Irrigation and Flood Control, MCD, DDA, NHAI, DJB and NDMC, the new Drainage Master Plan covers the entire 18,958 km drainage network of Delhi.

It includes detailed feasibility studies identifying causes of waterlogging, rainfall patterns, and bottlenecks, along with actionable recommendations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor