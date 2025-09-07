Yamuna water level at Old Railway Bridge falls to 205.47 metres

New Delhi, Sep 7 The Yamuna water level at Old Railway Bridge in north Delhi on Sunday continued to recede, with the level dropping to 205.47 metres at 3 p.m. and the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecasting a further drop later in the evening.

The CWC’s flood prediction on Sunday afternoon said the river water level was expected to come down to 205.35 metres by 8 p.m. on Sunday – just above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Meanwhile, the national capital received some respite from continuous rain, with the CWC recording a cumulative daily rainfall of 7.4 mm until 8:30 a.m. from the previous day.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta continued reviewing the flood situation in the city as the Yamuna water level receded and announced assistance of Rs 5 crore for the calamity-hit victims in Punjab. She also reviewed the arrangements for sending trucks carrying flood relief for victims of the natural calamity in Punjab.

"I pray to God that everyone gets relief from this crisis soon. On behalf of the Delhi Government, we are announcing assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Punjab CM Relief Fund,” she said, after reviewing relief measures for flood victims in Delhi.

“We hope Punjab overcomes these difficult circumstances quickly so that its citizens can return to their homes, families, and normal lives... I have personally spoken to the Punjab Chief Minister and assured him that if any further assistance is required, we are ready to help," she said.

The dip in water level came after several days of the river flowing over the 207-metre mark.

The Yamuna floods in Delhi have impacted over 18,000 people for whom the Delhi government has operationalised 38 relief camps, an official said on Friday, adding that nearly 5,000 people were evacuated on boats in the East District.

As part of the government’s action and relief arrangements, NDRF teams have been deployed in the affected districts to evacuate people from low-lying areas, the official said in a statement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to citizens not to pay heed to rumours and to remain calm.

She said the government, administration, NDRF, public representatives, civic bodies and social organisations are working together to tackle this challenge, and the situation will be brought under full control very soon.

