"Yamuna water level continuously rising...we are prepared to deal with any situation": Delhi Minister Atishi

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday said that government is prepared to deal with any unforeseen situation amid rising levels of the Yamuna River in the national capital.

Atishi said the necessary arrangements have been made for the people being shifted to relief camps.

While speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "More than a thousand people have been evacuated and relief camps have been set up for them. We have made all necessary arrangements including fans, bathrooms, medical facilities and others in relief camps. The water level is continuously rising in the Yamuna River and we are prepared to deal with any unforeseen situation."

She further stated that water from Haryana should be released towards Delhi in a controlled manner.

"Water level has not risen due to monsoon rains. The water is coming from Himachal, Haryana towards Delhi so it should be released in a controlled manner," she said.

The water level in Yamuna, which is in spate in Delhi, reached its highest-ever level on Wednesday at 207.55 metres, breaching a 44-year record.

The water level was 207.48 metres at 12 noon on Wednesday, Delhi Flood Control Department officials said.

In this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting in the wake of the rising level of water in Yamuna.

In a bid to ensure the safety of the public, Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in flood-prone areas of the national capital as preventive measures.

The prohibitory orders have been enforced as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident during the monsoon season.

"Going with the present situation, two police stations located in flood-prone areas in North East Delhi have been ordered to shift to higher floors and other police stations in the vicinity have been instructed to be on alert as Yamuna River has breached the danger level and the water level continues to rise," an official said.

Delhi government has already evacuated people living in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places at higher altitudes.

Police personnel and Civil Defence Volunteers are at such locations and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river.

Meanwhile, 2500 tents have been set up in 6 districts of the national capital to which people are being shifted. Those living in the affected areas are being shifted to these camps set up at higher places.

"If the water level of Yamuna rises, the Kejriwal government is ready to deal with every situation," Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued an ‘orange’ rainfall alert for Delhi.

