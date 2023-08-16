Yamuna water level drops below danger mark

New Delhi, Aug 16 The water level in Yamuna was recorded at 205.15 meters on Wednesday morning, as per the latest update.

On Tuesday night at 10 p.m. the level in the Yamuna had reached 205.39 m, which was above the danger mark of 205.33m causing panic in the surrounding areas. However, on Wednesday at around 8 a.m. the level was recorded at 205.15 meters.

Last month, due to heavy rainfall the Yamuna River broke its 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters. The river had been flowing above the danger mark for days before receding. This led to the flooding of several low-lying areas and roads in Delhi.

