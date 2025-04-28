Yamuna waterway project: Solar boats set to sail from Gokul to Vrindavan by May-end

Mathura, April 28 The long-awaited Yamuna waterway project between Gokul and Vrindavan is nearing reality, with solar-powered boats expected to begin service soon.

Under the initiative led by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad (UPBTVP) and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), eight jetties will be constructed in the first phase, with the target to complete some by the end of May.

An online meeting chaired by IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar was recently held to review the project’s progress. Officials from UPBTVP, the municipal corporation, the irrigation department, and environmental experts were also present.

In the meeting, it was decided that the 22-kilometre stretch between Vasudev Vatika in Gokul and Jugal Kishore Ghat in Vrindavan would feature a total of 11 jetties. Of these, three will be in Mathura and five in Vrindavan during the first phase.

IWAI Chairman Vijay Kumar confirmed that the jetty construction process has already begun. However, due to navigational limitations and shallow stretches in the Yamuna, larger vessels will not be used. Instead of this, lightweight fibre boats, which will be powered by solar and battery systems, have to be deployed.

To address low water levels at certain points, a joint committee will conduct a detailed survey. Moreover, boat registrations will be managed through the local ARTO (Assistant Regional Transport Office).

UPBTVP Vice President Shailja Kant Mishra stressed the need to avoid diesel and petrol-powered boats to ensure environmental sustainability. He also raised concerns about the pontoon bridges at Devraha Baba Ghat and Keshi Ghat, which currently obstruct smooth navigation. A technical team has been assigned to find solutions.

Meanwhile, UPBTVP CEO Shyam Bahadur Singh stated that tenders have been issued for developing public amenities around the proposed jetties. Local boat operators will also be allowed to use these facilities, thereby promoting local livelihoods.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 28.35 crore. The IWAI will oversee the construction of the jetties, while the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA) will be responsible for developing public infrastructure and access roads around them.

