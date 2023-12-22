Yashoda Hospital, Pfizer establish centre of excellence for adult vaccination

Hyderabad, Dec 22 Yashoda Hospital in collaboration with Pfizer India, has launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for adult vaccination in Secunderabad.

The CoE, established at Yashoda Hospital, aims to increase the adoption of adult vaccination by creating an end-to-end ecosystem within the hospital to protect patients against vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs).

The CoE will help overcome barriers in adult vaccination by empowering and enabling healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients with information about the long-lasting benefits of vaccination, especially for individuals with comorbidities, advanced age, occupational hazards, and lifestyle-related disorders.

It will prioritise vaccination efforts for those who are at a higher risk of contracting the diseases.

The centres will immunise against various vaccine-preventable diseases such as Pneumococcal disease, Hepatitis A and B, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Influenza, and more, according to a statement from Yashoda Hospital.

Following the inauguration of the CoE, a scientific summit was organised for healthcare professionals led by Dr Hari Kishan, Consultant Pulmonologist and Dr Monalisa Sahu, Infectious disease specialist.

Dr Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospital, said they were proud to be the front runner in the space of vaccination and preventive care.

While vaccination is well-established for children, it's equally critical for adults, given comorbidities and age-related immunity decline, especially against diseases like pneumococcal disease, he said.

Dr Santosh Taur, Director of Medical Affairs, Vaccines & Digital at Pfizer, said that prioritizing preventive health, especially among adults, is integral to elevating the overall quality of life impacted by infectious diseases.

Patients often rely on the guidance of their healthcare providers and physicians for critical healthcare decisions, including vaccination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor