Yashwant Sinha to be declared opposition's presidential polls candidate?



Former Minister of Finance Yashwant Sinha`s tweet on ‘larger national cause’ has sparked fresh speculation about the Opposition choosing him as its joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election 2022. Taking to Twitter today, Yashwant Sinha wrote, "I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step."

Leaders of Opposition parties will meet in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon to finalise a joint nominee for the Presidential election. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury also met NCP leader Sharad Pawar for the Opposition leaders` meeting to decide the candidate for the Presidential polls. On March 13, 2021, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, upset Sinha quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.Reports suggest that Sinha’s name was discussed by the opposition leaders on Monday. Meanwhile, this is the second opposition meeting in a week on the agenda. Last week, Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi to hold the talks after inviting 22 non-BJP leaders.

