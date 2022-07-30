Yasin Malik back in Tihar, still on hunger strike

By IANS | Published: July 30, 2022 11:33 AM 2022-07-30T11:33:03+5:30 2022-07-30T11:55:42+5:30

New Delhi, July 30 Convicted Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was discharged after remaining admitted at the Ram Manohar ...

Yasin Malik back in Tihar, still on hunger strike | Yasin Malik back in Tihar, still on hunger strike

Yasin Malik back in Tihar, still on hunger strike

Next

New Delhi, July 30 Convicted Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was discharged after remaining admitted at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here for four days and has returned to Tihar Jail.

"He

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Yasin Malik Kashmir yasin malik