Yasin Malik back in Tihar, still on hunger strike
By IANS | Published: July 30, 2022 11:33 AM 2022-07-30T11:33:03+5:30 2022-07-30T11:55:42+5:30
New Delhi, July 30 Convicted Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was discharged after remaining admitted at the Ram Manohar ...
New Delhi, July 30 Convicted Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was discharged after remaining admitted at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here for four days and has returned to Tihar Jail.
"He
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app