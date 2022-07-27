Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike in Tihar jail

The Tihar jail administration admitted Yasin Malik, who had been on a hunger strike for four days, to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Tuesday evening after the doctors noticed some fluctuations in his blood pressure. According to a Indian Express report, the Kashmiri separatist leader stopped eating food in the jail from July 22 alleging that his case was not being investigated properly and he was put on intravenous (IV) fluid or glucose.Malik, who was lodged alone in a high-risk cell in Tihar’s jail number 7 serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case, has been shifted to the prison’s medical investigation (MI) room where doctors are constantly monitoring his health status and updating the prison headquarters, officials added.

The 56-year-old Malik, the chief of banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), began his indefinite strike on Friday morning after the Union government did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case in which he is an accused.Appearing before a special court in Jammu through video conference on July 13, Malik said he has written to the government for a physical appearance before the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, in the case related to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in December 1989. He had appeared in connection with the case pertaining to killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in 1990.On July 15, Rubaiya Sayeed identified Yasin Malik as one of her kidnappers in the high-profile abduction by JKLF in 1989, before a special court in Jammu.