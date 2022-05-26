Yasin Malik won't be given any work in Tihar, will be alone in his cell

New Delhi, May 26 Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik, who wanted Jammu and Kashmir to be a 'separate' territory, will now spend the rest of his life, all alone, 'separated' from the rest of the world at Jail No. 7 of the Tihar Prison.

Malik, 56, was sentenced to life on Wednesday by a special NIA court in Delhi.

During the previous hearing, Malik told the Court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him. He may not even challenge the sentencing in higher courts as he has himself pleaded guilty which means by all means, Malik will spend the rest of his life in Jail.

But the catch is, Malik will not be just separated from the outside world, he is even kept alone inside the prison, away from nearly 13,000 prisoners.

"He is already in jail no.7 and will continue there presently. He is alone in his cell," Director General

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor