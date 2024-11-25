Yasmin Singh releases two books based on Kathak tradition of Raigarh Gharana

New Delhi, Nov 25 With an aim to preserve and propagate the rich heritage of Indian classical dance and as a significant contribution to the field of art and culture, Dr Yasmin Singh released two books based on the Kathak tradition of Raigarh Gharana.

The books named 'The aesthetic sense of Kathak compositions' and 'Raja Chakradhar Singh' (Kathak dance pioneer and patron) were launched at the Constitution Club of India on Monday. These books highlight the rich heritage of Kathak dance and the contribution of Raigarh Gharana.

Yasmin Singh, a danseuse extraordinaire is known in India’s art circuit not only for her scintillating Kathak performances but also for her conviction and promotion of the art form that has its roots in India’s temples and places of worship.

She has been a leading light among the new generation of Kathak artists and has impressed art critics and art lovers alike with her unique style of Kathak.

The first book explains the importance of beauty and emotion in the art of dance while the second book portrays the contribution of Raigarh Gharana and its founder Raja Chakradhar Singh in the field of Kathak dance.

While unveiling the book, Dr Yasmin Singh said, "Raigad Gharana has made an invaluable contribution to the Kathak tradition. We should never forget the aesthetic sense of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh ji and the works done by him."

She further said that her books are an endeavour to showcase the contributions of Raigarh Gharana in the preservation and development of Kathak dance while also building its connection with the new generation.

On the occasion of a book release, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, Dr. Preeti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation and many well-known personalities from the art and intellectual fields were present.

Dr Yasmin Singh further said: "These books are based on literary contributions of Raja Chakradhar Singh, his childhood, education, the princely state of Raigarh, his role as a patron of arts and artists, the founding of the Raigarh Gharana and also unprecedented contribution to the development of Kathak dance.”

Notably, these books are expected to play a crucial role in preserving and carrying forward the heritage of Kathak dance and will also remain an invaluable source of inspiration for scores of Kathak lovers and art patrons.

