‘Yathindra Siddaramaiah must apologise to RSS’: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Oct 13 Reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological mentor, to the Taliban, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday demanded an immediate withdrawal of the statement and a public apology to the RSS to end the controversy.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Nirupam said, “His statement is highly objectionable. The RSS is a cultural organisation, not a military one. It believes in the ideology of Hindutva, which is the soul of India, and works to promote Hindu culture. Hindutva does not oppose any religion.

Nirupam also commented on the ongoing Rs 60 crore fraud case involving Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra.

He said, “Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are facing serious allegations of embezzling Rs 60 crore. The police are interrogating them rigorously, and several important revelations are coming to light. These developments strengthen suspicions that irregularities were committed in their business dealings. The matter must be investigated thoroughly, and if found guilty, strict action should be taken against them.”

Commenting on senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s recent remark calling the 1984 Operation Blue Star a “mistake,” Nirupam said, "Chidambaram’s comment is shocking. The military operation at the Golden Temple under Indira Gandhi’s leadership was necessary to eliminate a terrorist like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Calling it a mistake is deeply objectionable. Does the Congress party agree with Chidambaram’s statement? Indira Gandhi’s decision was long considered a symbol of bravery by the Congress. If the party disagrees with Chidambaram, it should clarify its position. First Shashi Tharoor, now Chidambaram – it appears senior Congress leaders are increasingly at odds with the party line.”

Nirupam also weighed in on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s visit to Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray — along with his family, calling it a “family lunch.”

He said, “The Thackeray brothers meeting is a private family reunion, and there’s no reason to object to it. However, it holds no political significance. Both leaders have lost their political base. The MNS joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi is concerning. The Congress should clarify whether it supports an alliance with a party like the MNS, which has previously targeted North Indians in Mumbai. Aligning with such forces would reflect poorly on Congress’s stand on regional harmony.”

