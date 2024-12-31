Year Ender: How 2024 proved to be a year of civilisation awakening

New Delhi, Dec 31 In 10 years of the Modi government, India has witnessed a remarkable cultural revival, rekindling pride in its rich heritage. From restoring ancient temples in Jammu and Kashmir to revamping spiritual corridors like the grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham and rebuilding temples across the country, these efforts have reconnected us with our roots.

Forgotten saints like Meera Bai and tribal heroes like Bhagwan Birsa Munda have been honoured, while traditions such as the Mahakumbh have been promoted globally, showcasing India’s spiritual grandeur. Record-breaking celebrations like Diwali in Ayodhya and the placement of the sacred Sengol in Parliament reflect a deep respect for our civilisational values. This year continues the decade-long journey of efforts to ensure that India’s legacy inspires future generations to cherish and uphold its timeless spirit.

This year began with the historic consecration of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya, fulfilling a centuries-old dream cherished by millions and the inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, which symbolises India's spiritual legacy crossing borders.

Shri Ram returns to his birthplace

PM Modi's leadership in 2024 spearheaded a remarkable rejuvenation of India’s civilisational heritage and cultural pride. The consecration of Ram Lala at Ayodhya Ram Mandir marked a significant spiritual and cultural moment, fulfilling a centuries-old aspiration of Hindus all over the world.

This event underscored Ayodhya’s enduring significance in India’s civilisational narrative. The inauguration of BAPS Mandir by PM Modi, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, was a landmark moment in India’s cultural diplomacy. This is the first Hindu temple in the Middle East, designed as per ancient Hindu architectural principles known as ‘Shilpa Shastras’.

It not only celebrated the Indian diaspora’s contributions but also symbolised global interfaith harmony. Domestically, the foundation stone for the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana, an ambitious corridor project, was laid to enhance accessibility to the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam, while preserving its sacred heritage. These initiatives are a testament to PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to reviving India’s heritage and instilling pride in its glorious past.

Reinvigoration of Cultural Heritage

In 2024, under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India made remarkable strides in preserving and celebrating its civilisational heritage. Modi government’s efforts led to the recognition of Moidams in Assam as India’s 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcasing the global significance of India’s cultural legacy. The inauguration of “Anubhav Kendra” in Kurukshetra brought ancient scriptures like the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita to life, reflecting the government's commitment to making India's heritage accessible and experiential.

Further, the redevelopment of the historic Kochrab Ashram in Gujarat reaffirmed the government's dedication to preserving Gandhian values, while the foundation stone for Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal demonstrated its focus on fostering spiritual and cultural hubs. These efforts reflect the Modi government’s focus on preserving India’s ancient wisdom while charting a progressive course for the future.

In FY24, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore in turnover and created 10 lakh jobs, embodying Atmanirbhar Bharat. This growth highlights Khadi’s global rise as an eco-fashion statement, powered by Vocal for Local, blending tradition with sustainability and modern innovation.

Celebrating Linguistic and Spiritual Heritage

2024 also saw India celebrating its linguistic diversity with the granting of Classical Language status to Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit. This recognition not only honours the nation's rich linguistic heritage but also strengthens cultural preservation across generations. Additionally, the reopening of all four gates of the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri on June 13, 2024, marked the fulfilment of a long-standing demand from devotees and restored access to this revered spiritual site.

The renaming of Port Blair to 'Sri Vijaya Puram' on September 13, 2024, further emphasised India's dedication to honouring its history, particularly the region’s significance in the freedom struggle.

India is also gearing up for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This event is anticipated to be one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, drawing an estimated 45 crore (450 million) devotees and visitors.

Cultural diplomacy and Global recognition

The year 2024 saw India make significant strides in cultural diplomacy, cementing its position on the global stage. India and the USA signed their first-ever 'Cultural Property Agreement,' aimed at protecting India’s invaluable cultural treasures from illicit trafficking.

On November 15, 2024, the US returned more than 1,400 looted artefacts valued at approximately $10 million to India. In September 2024, during a ceremonial event involving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, 297 antiquities were returned to India. In another historic move, 100 women artists led the Republic Day Parade for the first time, underscoring the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and gender equality.

These efforts exemplify India’s growing cultural influence, with PM Modi’s vision driving the nation towards greater global recognition while honouring its rich traditions.

Infrastructure and Economic Growth Linked to Cultural Projects

In 2024, under PM Modi’s leadership, India embarked on transformative initiatives that seamlessly connected cultural projects with infrastructure and economic growth. The announcement of the corridor development for the Vishnupad Temple in Bihar and the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya is set to elevate spiritual tourism and provide a much-needed economic boost to these regions.

The foundation stone for the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat, was also laid -- a significant move to preserve India’s ancient maritime history. Lothal will be developed as the world’s oldest dockyards and a historic site of the Indus Valley Civilization showcasing our rich maritime history that spans over 4,500 years. The implementation of this project is expected to create around 22,000 jobs, 15,000 direct and 7,000 indirect, boosting local economies and fostering sustainable development for communities.

Cultural Celebrations and Initiatives

PM Modi inaugurated the 1st Bodoland Mohotsav in Delhi, a celebration of the unique culture, traditions, and history of the Bodoland region. He also inaugurated Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav which showcased North East’s rich cultural heritage. These cultural celebrations reinforce PM Modi's vision to preserve and promote India’s diverse cultural identity while uniting people from all walks of life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor