Year to go for assembly polls, new Bihar BJP chief has a job ahead of him

Patna July 26 The Bihar BJP's new chief Dilip Jaiswal, a long-time member of the organisation in the state, now has the responsibility to strengthen the party for a better performance in the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

His experience and dedication will be crucial in bolstering the party's position and strategies for the election.

Dilip Jaiswal , considered an influential leader of the BJP especially in the Seemanchal region, is the new state party president. He has replaced Samrat Choudhary.

Jaiswal, born on May 2, 1963, is a native of Khagaria district. He has been instrumental in strengthening the BJP’s presence in districts like Kishanganj, Katihar, Supaul, Saharsa, Purnea and Araria.

Jaiswal has won elections to the Bihar Legislative Council three times from the Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj constituency number 23 as a NDA candidate. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he contested from the Kishanganj seat but lost.

He has served as the treasurer of the Bihar BJP for 20 consecutive years and is currently the Minister of Land Reforms and Revenue in the state government. He has been actively involved in the BJP's politics since his student days and is also the in-charge of the Sikkim BJP.

With the appointment of Dilip Jaiswal as the new state president, the BJP is strategically aiming to secure the 36% vote bank of the extremely backward communities. Coming from the Kalwar caste, Jaiswal's appointment is seen as an effort to appeal to the Vaishya vote bank ahead of the assembly elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the NDA won 39 seats in Bihar, but in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, it managed to secure only 30 seats, with the BJP and JD(U) each winning 12 seats, the LJPRV winning 5 seats, and HAM securing 1 seat.

This reduction in seats may have prompted the BJP to focus on its core voters.

The BJP follows the principle of “one person, one post.” Previously, Samrat Choudhary had the dual roles of state president and deputy chief minister. With Jaiswal's appointment, Choudhary's role is now concentrated in the government. Choudhary had been serving as the state president since March 23, 2023.

This change comes after Nitish Kumar joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), leading to Samrat Choudhary being appointed as the deputy chief minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor