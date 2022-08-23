Yediyurappa launches Savarkar Rath Yatra in K'taka

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 23 Amid the row with the opposition Congress party that has been questioning promotion of Veer Savarkar by the ruling BJP, former chief minister and BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched the Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra here to carry out awareness among public on his contributions and sacrifices.

Yediyurappa, who visited the historical town of Mysuru for the first time after being nominated to the party's highest decision making bodies, launched the Yatra from Kote Anjaneya Temple in the premises of the Mysuru Palace.

The rath yatra is being organised by the Savarkar Foundation.

"It is wrong to portray that Veer Savarkar was not a freedom fighter. Only those who do not have an idea of religion and nation can make such irresponsible statements. The statements on Veer Savarkar by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah does not suit his dignity," Yediyurappa said.

"If he continues to issue statements like this, the people of the state will teach him a lesson. We will propagate (among people) the patriotism of Veer Savarkar. It is going to be a quiet one... we will not gather huge groups," he stated.

The Rath Yatra will pass in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts till August 30.

During the Rath Yatra the values and principles of Veer Savarkar will be propagated.

The confusion created by the opposition party and a section of society on his role in the freedom movement and fight against the British, stated Rajath, a convenor of the foundation.

