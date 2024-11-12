Yediyurappa urges people to ensure NDA candidate's victory in bypolls

Channapatna (Karnataka), Nov 11 Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa urged the people to teach CM Siddaramaiah a befitting lesson by securing victory for the NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the high profile Channapatna Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a massive campaign for Nikhil in Channapatna, Yediyurappa criticised, “There’s no use in electing Congress puppet C.P. Yogeshwara in the Channapatna seat. This government doesn’t even have the capability to fill a single pothole.”

“Corruption is rampant in Karnataka. They’ve stopped the Bhagya Lakshmi scheme and halted many pro-people projects. They lack the integrity to allocate funds; this government is bankrupt. The future is bright, though. Go door to door and campaign for Nikhil’s victory. With sincere efforts, Nikhil will win by a margin of over 25,000 votes,” Yediyurappa said.

“The times have changed; people introspect about everything. Just as former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are known at the Centre, they are known here as well. Winning this constituency will send a message to CM Siddaramaiah,” he underlined.

“Tomorrow, go door to door seeking votes for Nikhil, and create an opportunity to serve you,” he appealed.

“Nikhil Kumaraswamy has faced setbacks twice. To run against a Congress government that is looting openly takes courage. That is why former PM Deve Gowda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy," said MLC Ravi Kumar.

Criticizing Yogeshwar as a ‘jumping star,’ he stated, "In this election against underhanded deals, Nikhil Kumaraswamy must win. I bow deeply to the people of Channapatna," he appealed.

He continued, "If Nikhil wins, it’s like giving respect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deve Gowda has been campaigning for Nikhil Kumaraswamy for over a week.”

He emphasised, "Deve Gowda has uplifted all communities. If the Vokkaliga community decides, they can unite everyone to elect the NDA candidate."

