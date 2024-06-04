Yediyurappa’s son leads in Karnataka’s Shivamogga LS seat

Bengaluru, June 4 Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra is leading in the Shivamogga Parliamentary seat.

Raghavendra is leading by 49,495 votes in the sixth round against Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar.

Expelled BJP leader and independent candidate K.S. Eshwarappa has managed to get 6,000 votes and is also trailing.

