YEIDA to allot plots for toys, furniture units

Lucknow, Oct 9 The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has come up with a scheme to promote establishment of toy and furniture park in Greater Noida.

The authority has launched allocation of vacant plots to boost the scheme.

“YEIDA is inviting applications for plots measuring up to 4,000 sq m, specifically for setting up non-polluting industrial units in Sectors 28, 29, 32, and 33. Parties can submit their applications for land acquisition until October 27. The list of applicants will be determined via a draw on November 17,” a government spokesperson said.

The scheme allows entrepreneurs to set up manufacturing units across 240 categories, 24 types of handicrafts, toy industries and nine ODOP items, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that plot allotment will be done at the rate of Rs 13,542 per sq m.

“A total of 109 plots out of three level plots will be allotted through this process. Out of this, 95 per cent plots will be reserved for units under prescribed categories and 5 per cent of the plots will be for startups. The total premium amount is between Rs 60.93 lakh and Rs 5.41 crore at Rs 13,542 per sq m,” he said.

YEIDA officials said that five plots of 1,800 sq m will be booked for the toy park in Sector 33, for which the registration amount will be Rs 24.37 lakh and the total premium amount will be Rs 2.43 crore.

The total premium of Rs 60.93 lakh to Rs 4.06 crore has been fixed for those applying under ODOP and furniture park category. A total of 41 plots will be allotted in this category, out of which two plots are for start-ups.

For MSMEs, a total of 63 plots will be allotted through the process in six phases, out of which 61 will be for related categories and two will be for start-ups. The total premium amount will range between Rs 40.62 lakh and Rs 5.41 crore.

“Applicants who get land, can set up any one industrial plant out of 240 categories of industries, including incense sticks, X-ray machines and textiles. Successful applicants can also set up 24 types of handicraft production plants including chikankari and bamboo products,” he said.

He also said that the applicants who will get land here through the scheme under ODOP category, can set up a plant producing nine types of products under ODOP listings.

