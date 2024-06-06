Chennai, June 6 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow alert in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The RMC has said that Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur and Tiruchi districts of the state have been issued yellow alert.

The rains, according to the weather department, will be due to the upper atmospheric circulation that was prevailing over the southern ranges.

The RMC has also predicted light to moderate rains with thunder, lightning and strong winds (ranging from 30 kmph to 40 kmph) in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 6.

In the interior and coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, rains with occasional gusts of wind are expected between June 7 to June 11, the RMC statement said.

The weather department also said that Chennai and its suburbs will remain cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lighting are also expected in the next 48 hours, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor