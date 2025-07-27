Yellow alert in 9 Kerala districts as heavy rain causes widespread disruption

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27 A yellow alert has been issued in nine districts of Kerala -- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod -- as the state continues to face intense rainfall and strong surface winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the heavy downpour is likely to continue until July 30 due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD alert also predicts strong surface winds reaching 50-60 kmph over Kerala and Lakshadweep on July 27, and 40–50 kmph between July 28 and 29.

Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is expected at isolated places, while heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is likely in parts of the state through July 30. High alert has been sounded for hilly and coastal regions. The relentless rain has triggered damage at several places in the state. Trees have been uprooted, houses have collapsed in several areas, vehicles have been damaged, and roads have been affected. At many places, this has led to power outages and traffic disruptions.

Mudslides were reported in several highland areas, including Makkimala and Arala.

Speaking to the media, state Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the rainfall is expected to ease from Monday as the low-pressure system weakens. He confirmed that 163 houses have been fully destroyed in the recent spell of rain and assured that compensation will be provided to all affected families.

With rivers overflowing, many dams, including Sholayar and Kakkayam, have been opened. An orange alert has been issued for major rivers such as Manimala and Pampa in Pathanamthitta, Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, Pallikkal in Kollam, Achankovil in Alappuzha, Thodupuzha in Idukki, Chalakudy in Thrissur, Valapattanam in Kannur, and the Kabani in Wayanad.

Residents living along riverbanks have been urged to stay alert and shift to safer locations if necessary.

In Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, several homes have been flooded due to the continuous rainfall. Two relief camps have been opened in Ernakulam to accommodate those displaced by the floods.

