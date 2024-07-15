Yoga can help manage pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis patients: AIIMS study

New Delhi, July 15 For people suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), yoga may not only manage symptoms like pain and stiffness but could also contribute to disease control and improved quality of life, a study by AIIMS-New Delhi said on Monday.

The collaborative study by the Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Anatomy Dept, and Department of Rheumatology AIIMS-New Delhi, supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), explored the effects of yoga at a cellular and molecular level in RA patients and how yoga may benefit RA patients beyond just pain relief.

RA is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the joints. It causes joint damage and pain and can affect other organ system as well like the lungs, heart and brain.

The study by Dr Rima Dada and her team, published in Scientific Reports, documented reduced pain perception, improved joint mobility, decreased disability, and enhanced overall quality of life for patients performing yoga.

These benefits were attributed to yoga's ability to establish immunological tolerance and molecular remission.

The findings showed that yoga may help manage stress, a known trigger for RA symptoms.

The research provides evidence for the potential of yoga as a complementary therapy for RA patients.

