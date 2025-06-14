‘Yoga Connect’ summit begins today in New Delhi

New Delhi, June 14 As a curtain-raiser to the upcoming International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Ministry of Ayush is hosting a prestigious global summit titled ‘Yoga Connect’ on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Organised in a hybrid format, the event aims to unite influential voices from the world of yoga and holistic wellness to share ideas, research, and innovations.

The summit, coordinated by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), has attracted participation from internationally renowned yoga masters and wellness leaders.

Prominent figures such as Dr. H.R. Nagendra, Bikkhu Sanghasena, Bharath Bhushan, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna are expected to share their insights during the sessions.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, more than 1,000 participants are attending the event in person, while a large virtual audience is joining from around the globe.

Delegates include yoga practitioners, researchers, health professionals, policymakers, business leaders, and wellness advocates from countries like the US, United Kingdom, South Korea, and Bahrain, among others.

The summit is part of a series of build-up events leading to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, which will feature over one lakh coordinated yoga sessions across India and abroad. These events, based on a common yoga protocol, will take place simultaneously from 6:30 AM to 7:40 AM highlighting the 2025 theme: 'One Earth, One Health.'

Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced that the main International Day of Yoga celebration this year will be hosted in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event.

Over 65,000 organisations from across India have registered to participate in this nationwide wellness movement, now recognised as one of the largest global health initiatives.

Representatives from around 40 countries are expected to attend the Visakhapatnam event, underlining the growing international stature of the Yoga Day celebrations.

In the national Capital, Delhi will mark the day with yoga events at 111 iconic locations, including Red Fort, Kartavya Path, and Lodhi Garden.

Since being officially recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has grown into a global celebration of India's ancient tradition that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

