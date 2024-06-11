Yoga enables us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude, says PM Modi

New Delhi, June 11 Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a set of videos that offer guidance on various Asanas and called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making Yoga an integral part of their lives.

The PM said, "As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly."

Emphasizing the importance of integrating Yoga into daily life, he said, "Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude."

He further said, "In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being."

PM Modi posted on his X handle a series of videos that demonstrate various Asanas and their benefits.

International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. The theme for the 10th edition is 'Yoga for Women Empowerment'.

