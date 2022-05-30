'Yoga for Humanity' is theme for 8th International Day of Yoga

The Ministry of Ayush had chosen "Yoga for Humanity" as the theme of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be organised in India and across the globe on June 21.

The Ministry said that the theme for this has been selected after much deliberation and consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

The main event of the International Day of Yoga 2022 demonstration will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka. The theme of last year's Yoga Day organised during the COVID-19 pandemic was "Yoga for wellness".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the theme in his "Maan Ki Baat' address on Sunday.

Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said that Prime Minister has suitably announced this year's IDY theme as "Yoga for Humanity".

"As we are aware Yoga is a practice that brings joy, health, and peace from within, and it deepens a sense of continuous connection between an individual's inner consciousness and the external world. IDY 2022 will be successful in propagating this theme appropriately," Sonowal said.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of Yoga education in schools are also in focus.

"This year our villages/Gram Panchayats will also see huge participation as, the Common Service Centres (CSCs) are promoting practice and training of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) and it is expected millions of villagers will participate in the IDY 2022," the ministry said.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme named "Guardian Ring", which will showcase the movement of the sun, participation of people performing Yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from the east and marching towards west.

"It will be a wonderful Relay Yoga Streaming programme telecasted live on DD channels," it added.

As the nation is also celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", 75 national-level iconic sites will also be showcasing the mass CYP demonstration on June 21st while respective states will also organise similar programmes at 75 important locations as per their selection.

"A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown was celebrated on March 13, 2022, which started the campaign: 100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations from 13th March to 21st June, 2022, across the globe," it said.

A 75th-day countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The 50th Days countdown was celebrated at Sivasagar, Assam and the 25th days countdown was celebrated in Hyderabad.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry of Ayush, in association with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

( With inputs from ANI )

