Yoga has reached every corner of world due to PM Modi’s initiatives: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 21 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, Yoga has now reached every corner of the world.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the celebration of Yoga Day nine years ago and now several countries in the world are celebrating this day. People across the globe could understand the importance of Yoga towards the well-being of a human,” he said.

CM Sarma said, "Yoga plays a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of a person"

He praised the parents who make their children understand the importance of practising Yoga. "I see the students practice Yoga and I feel it will give them immense strength in for their future,” he added.

The Chief Minister celebrated the International Day of Yoga in Tezpur town along with the children.

Some of his cabinet colleagues and MLAs also participated with him in the celebrations.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, “Yoga for a Fit India, Yoga for All! Participated in the State celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur. #YogaDay is a celebration of Bharat's unique gift to the world to remain fit and healthy.”

