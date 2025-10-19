Yoga, tactical drills dominate AUSTRAHIND 2025 activities in Western Australia

New Delhi, Oct 19 Physical training, Yoga, firing and tactical drills have dominated activities at India-Australia joint military drill AUSTRAHIND 2025, which is in full swing at the Bindoon Training Area in Western Australia, an Indian Army official said on Sunday.

“The fourth edition of the joint military Exercise #AUSTRAHIND between the #IndianArmy and #AustralianArmy is currently underway in full swing at the Bindoon Training Area, Australia. The contingents are engaging in physical training, Yoga, firing and tactical drills; showcasing synergy, discipline and the growing strength of the India-Australia #DefenceCooperation,” the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X on Sunday.

Reinforcing the growing defence ties between India and Australia, the 4th edition of the joint bilateral military exercise AUSTRAHIND kicked off at Irwin Barracks in the Australian city of Perth.

Earlier, the opening ceremony of the October 13-26 exercise focused on enhancing interoperability and operational readiness, preparing both armies to conduct joint company-level operations in urban and semi-urban environments.

“The opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the Joint Bilateral Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND between the Indian Army and the Australian Army was held on October 13, 2025, at Irwin Barracks, Perth, Australia. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and operational readiness, enabling both armies to execute joint company-level operations in urban and semi-urban terrain,” the ADGPI posted on X on October 14.

The exercise, which followed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent visit to Australia, reaffirmed the deepening defence cooperation between the two nations.

It also underscored the enduring camaraderie, mutual trust, and partnership that strengthen bilateral ties.

Around 120 troops from the Indian Army are in Australia to participate in the Exercise AUSTRAHIND with the Australian Army at the Irwin Barracks.

The joint drill, which runs until October 26, focuses on fostering camaraderie and reinforcing the spirit of partnership and mutual trust between the two forces.

“The High Commission welcomes 120 troops from the Indian Army to Australia for participation in the 4th edition of Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 with the Australian Army from October 13-26. Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 will further strengthen Defence Cooperation and foster camaraderie between Indian and Australian Army troops, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust,” the Indian High Commission in Canberra posted on X.

AUSTRAHIND 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of sub-conventional warfare in urban and semi-urban terrain.

The exercise focuses on joint company-level operations in open and semi-desert terrain, wherein troops would undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills.

It would offer a valuable opportunity to hone operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies and operate jointly in a combat environment.

