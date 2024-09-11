Yogi Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of seeking to push country towards civil war

Lucknow, Sep 11 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded sharply to the statements made by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his interactions in the US.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that Rahul Gandhi's aim is to disrupt India's unity, integrity, and social harmony, and to push the country towards a civil war. He also condemned the Congress leader's efforts to "sow seeds of division" in the nation, and called for him to apologise to the citizens of the country.

On the social media platform X, CM Adityanath wrote: "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is advancing towards becoming the leader of anti-India separatist groups. His sole objective is to undermine India's unity, integrity, and social harmony, and drive the country towards civil war. The Congress, which has aligned with anti-national National Conference and is encroaching upon reservation for backward classes to allocate a large portion to Muslims, is now conspiring to end reservation in the country. However, Rahul Gandhi should understand that as long as there is even one BJP worker in this country, his divisive agenda will not succeed. 'We, the people of India' are united against all anti-national forces, including Congress.

"Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government is committed to the upliftment of the oppressed, the suffering, and the marginalised. Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to sow seeds of division in the country is condemnable. He should apologise to the citizens for this."

Significantly, when traveling abroad, particularly to the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi consistently brings along his criticisms. He meticulously unpacks and deploys these critiques against the Prime Minister, the BJP, and the RSS. This pattern continues during his current US visit.

The LoP is facing relentless criticism from BJP leaders for his controversial remarks made at various events in the US.

Several BJP MPs and ministers have condemned him, accusing him of belittling India on foreign soil.

