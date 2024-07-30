Yogi Adityanath congratulates LoP in UP Assembly, takes veiled dig at 'chacha' Shivpal

New Delhi, July 30 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended greetings to Mata Prasad Pandey, the newly appointed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, and also took a veiled jibe at Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, popularly referred as 'chacha'.

“I congratulate you on becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the House,” the Chief Minister said while beginning his speech in the Assembly.

“Yeh ek alag Vishay ha ki aapne chacha ko gaccha de hi diya. Chacha hamesha hi maat khaata hai. Unki niyati hi aisi hi (Though, it’s a different matter that you nudged the chacha (referring to Shivpal Yadav) to the margins. Chacha often gets treated in the same way. This is their character,” the UP CM said, taking a dig at SP's culture.

Notably, Shivpal Yadav is the brother of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav and the uncle of SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav. Following the demise of Mulayam Singh, the uncle-nephew fell out over the ‘control of the party’. Their rift and tussle grabbed headlines. Later, Akhilesh got full control of the party and Shivpal went to form his own party.

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government is presenting a supplementary budget of about Rs 30,000 crore in the Assembly on Tuesday, the second day of the Monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the UP cabinet meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence which was attended by both Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. The cabinet approved the supplementary budget of Rs 30,000 crore.

