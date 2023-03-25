Yogi Adityanath first UP Chief Minister in office for six successive years, people laud achievements on social media

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 : The Yogi government completed the first year of its second term on Saturday and also Yogi Adityanath became the first Chief Minister to hold the power of Uttar Pradesh for 6 years in a row, the hashtag #6SaalUPKhushHaal continued to be the most popular trend on the social media platform Twitter, stated an official release.

During this, the hashtag reached more than 85.7 crores of Twitter users. At the same time, through this hashtag more than 21,000 times, people praised the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Apart from this, about 45,000 times users expressed their feelings through like, replies, comments and retweets.

It is noteworthy that two days ago on social media, Twitter users from India and abroad declared Yogi Adityanath as the favourite Chief Minister of India.

Principal Secretary of Home and information Sanjay Prasad said that CM Yogi explained extensively about the various development works done for different sectors in the state.

Highlighting the BJP government's achievement on the one-year anniversary of his second term, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state is "not known for crimes anymore."

On March 25, 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took oath for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said, "UP is not known for crimes anymore, it is known for its festivals. The state will touch new heights of development and words like 'Jungle Raj', and 'Gunda Raj' will remain in the past".

Highlighting the government's achievements in the past six years, CM Yogi said, "UP has the best infrastructure. Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Ganga Expressway (work should be completed before 2025 Kumbh).

"The highest number of metros in the country are in UP, running in five districts and soon Agra will also have metro connectivity," he added.

Regarding the total number of airports in the state, the CM said, "When our government came in 2017, only two airports were functional, whereas the airports in Gorakhpur and Agra were partial. Today, a total of 9 airports are functional while nine are in process."

"Work is in progress at Ayodhya and Jewar International Airport and by the end of 2023 it will also become functional," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the world's longest river cruise and said, "UP got the gift of the world's longest river cruise. Eastern Uttar Pradesh always regrets that there was no medium to connect with water, but today we have connected the eastern port from Banaras to Haldia."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor