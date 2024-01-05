Yogi Adityanath Govt Directs to Celebrate Ramotsav in Ayodhya Before Ram Mandir Inauguration

Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Lalla idol installation ceremony on January 22, 2024. 7,000-8,000 dignitaries have been invited from across India for the grand event.

For the occasion, the Uttar Pradesh government is organizing an eight-day Ramotsav festival in Ayodhya commencing on January 14. Celebrations are planned across all districts, villages, and cities in the state.

Events such as religious processions, Ramayana recitals, and devotional singing will be organized. All districts have been directed by the chief secretary to organize the events on a grand scale.



Meanwhile, the BJP has also planned a nationwide outreach campaign, targeting five thousand devotees from each MLA's constituency for the Ayodhya pilgrimage.

Ram Lalla's installation marks a historical and religiously significant event. Ramotsav aims to spark nationwide spiritual fervor.

