Yogi Adityanath has been following Raj Dharma, says Maulana Tauqeer Raza

New Delhi, July 27 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also a firebrand Hindutva leader, has found an admirer in Muslim cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza as the latter sees him as one of the few Chief Ministers adhering to ‘Raj Dharma’.

The Muslim cleric’s endorsement assumes importance in the wake of a political controversy over the ‘nameplates at food joints'’ order by the state governments along the Kanwar Yatra route.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, speaking exclusively to IANS said, “Yogi Adityanath has been following Raj Dharma and continues to do so. It is your responsibility to follow Raj Dharma. You are the chief minister of everyone including Hindus, Muslims and Dalits. You represent all and hence should treat everyone equally and fairly.”

“Barring a few incidents, the Chief Minister has maintained good conduct and governance all along,” he added.

The Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief however didn't appear fond of the Centre’s ‘coercive’ ways, which he says impact the state government's approach towards certain sections.

“When Delhi-based powers want to arm-twist someone, they do it through the state governments. The latter, willing or reluctantly, then turn the screws on us, this is unfair and uncalled for,” he said.

He stated that Hindu appeasement was a new policy of the government and it must be opposed by everyone including the Hindu community.

“Government money is being spent on various religious activities, which is inappropriate. Hindus should also speak against this. Hindu devotees should support their temples with their own money. There was a large donation for the Ram temple; where did that money go? You used the devotees' money for yourselves and built temples with government funds. This is Hindu appeasement, and we should oppose it, and the Hindu community should also oppose it,” said Tauqeer Raza.

He added that he doesn’t hold a grudge against any party or leader, what remains paramount for him is the nation's interest.

“I hold no grudge against anyone, I have fought all life against injustice. When the Congress acted unjustly, I opposed them. When the Samajwadi Party went awry, I opposed them. Whenever there is injustice, I oppose it, regardless of who is in power. I can tolerate personal loss caused by the BJP, but I cannot bear the harm meted out to my country or my state,” he told IANS.

