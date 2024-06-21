Yogi Adityanath leads Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 21 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel led the International Yoga Day celebrations here on Friday at Raj Bhawan.

A large number of bureaucrats, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, also participated in the event.

This year's celebration theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasises yoga's impact on personal well-being and community health.

The event aims to boost grassroots participation and promote yoga in rural areas.

The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21 to highlight its immense benefits for overall health and well-being. This observance was established by the United Nations in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of a global day dedicated to yoga during his 2014 address to the United National General Assembly (UNGA).

In December 2014, the UNGA passed a resolution declaring June 21 as 'International Yoga Day'.

The United Nations describes yoga as an ancient practise with physical, mental, and spiritual elements, originating in India.

The word 'yoga' comes from Sanskrit, meaning to join or unite, which signifies the integration of body and consciousness.

