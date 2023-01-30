Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the nation remembered him on his death anniversary.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes at the statue of Bapu at GPO in presence of school children who also paid their respects to the Mahatma through recitation of bhajans.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the event.

"Humble tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary! Bapu's ideology calls for humanity, freedom and harmony. His teachings pave the way for the realization of the concept of Ramrajya and world peace," said Yogi in a tweet.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tributes at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Others who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

