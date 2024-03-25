Yogi Adityanath performs 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple on Holi

Gorakhpur (UP), March 25 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Rudrabhishek' at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi on Monday.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion and wished for happiness and peace.

The Chief Minister posted on X: "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on Holi, the great festival of colour, enthusiasm, love, joy and social harmony! I wish that your lives be filled with various colours of happiness and that society be drenched in the soulful colours of happiness, peace and goodwill."

On Sunday, the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering at the Holika Dahan procession organised by the Holika Dahan Utsav Committee in Pandey Hata, said: "There should be no discrimination anywhere. All the people should stay united. This is the message of Holi too."

He stressed the importance of eliminating discrimination in society and fostering unity for the strength and prosperity of the nation.

Emphasising the need to dissolve differences among people, the Chief Minister pointed out that active participation in national interests with a united spirit not only enhances the festive fervour but also contributes to long-term benefits for society.

--IANS

amita/dan

