Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat: Bareilly Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill UP CM

A man from Bareilly has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and police officials. According to the police, the accused, identified as Anil, called the emergency helpline number 112 and claimed he would shoot the Chief Minister on January 26. He also issued threats against the station in-charge of Izzatnagar Police Station and other officers, officials said.

"After receiving the threat on Tuesday night, police launched a search operation, but the accused's phone was switched off. Following extensive efforts overnight, Anil was located and arrested on Wednesday," said SHO of Izzatnagar Police Station Dhananjay Pandey.

An FIR has been filed, and the accused, Anil, is currently being questioned. He will be presented in court later on Thursday, according to police officials. The threats he made have sparked tension in the area, raising concerns about possible communal unrest. "Immediate action was taken to prevent further escalation and ensure peace. We are also investigating his intentions and mental state," stated the Station House Officer (SHO).

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, Anil had filed a complaint with a local PRV team, alleging that his friend had borrowed his motorcycle and failed to return it. However, during questioning, he became verbally abusive and began making threats. Around 11 PM, Anil called the emergency number 112, where he issued a death threat against the Chief Minister and police officials, the police said.

