Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya to oversee preparations for Ram Navami

Ayodhya, March 14 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reached Ayodhya on a one-day visit and offered prayers at the Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi.

He said that he was in the city to oversee the preparations for Ram Navami.

This visit marked the chief minister's first appearance in Ayodhya this month.

The chief minister also gifted several developmental projects worth Rs 1,000 crore to Ayodhya.

After the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, he later joined the cabinet for darshan and worship on February 11.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance that Ayodhya has acquired in the world, emphasising its significance as a spiritual and cultural epicentre.

He said that while some people used to say that nobody would visit the city, over 1 crore people have visited Ram temple till now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor