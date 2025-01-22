Yogi Adityanath Visits Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 With Cabinet Ministers; CM Takes Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and other cabinet ministers, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as part of the ongoing Mahakumbh celebrations. The religious event, one of the largest in the world, attracts millions of devotees who come to bathe in the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual solace.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the ongoing #Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/o4pk7QIubR — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

Also Read: "Visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela After So Many Years Has Been Indescribable": Avinash Tiwary

The CM and his team participated in the auspicious ritual, marking their devotion to the sacred tradition. The Mahakumbh continues to be a symbol of spiritual fervor, unity, and faith for people across India and around the world.This isn’t the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

