Yogi Adityanath vows to crush mafia in Bihar like UP; urges voters to support NDA

Patna, Oct 31 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that the mafia had been crushed in Uttar Pradesh with bulldozers and shown the path to hell, promising similar action if the NDA returns to power in Bihar.

The statement of Yogi came at a time when he addressed a rally in Siwan, campaigning for the BJP candidate Mangal Pandey.

Reiterating his stance against organised crime, Chief Minister Yogi said, “In Uttar Pradesh, we have crushed the mafia under the wheels of bulldozers and erased their terror. Those who once controlled entire regions now beg for mercy. The same should happen in Bihar.”

Referring to his recent visit to Raghunathpur Assembly constituency in Siwan, where Osama Shahab is contesting, Yogi claimed that a notorious mafia family was attempting to re-establish dominance there.

“In UP, we demolished such mafias — confiscated their land, destroyed their empire. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Bihar too has strengthened the foundation of good governance over the last 20 years,” he said.

He urged the people of Bihar to ensure that those who once caused an identity crisis for the state do not return to power.

“This election is about Bihar’s identity. India can only develop when Bihar develops,” he added.

Launching an attack on the RJD and Congress, Yogi accused them of failing the poor and obstructing welfare schemes.

“During RJD’s rule, even fodder meant for animals was stolen. They talk about poverty, but they looted funds meant for the poor, snatched their rations, jobs, and land. The INDIA bloc is a group of people who want to loot and rule,” he said.

The UP Chief Minister also invoked religious sentiments, saying, “The Congress and RJD stopped Lord Ram’s Rath Yatra. They have no respect for our Sanatan culture. But under the NDA government, the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has already been constructed and the temple of Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi is being built, while the Ram-Janaki corridor is taking shape to connect Ayodhya and Sitamarhi.”

Highlighting the NDA government’s work for women, Yogi said, “The first instalment of funds for women has already been released. The NDA acts first and speaks later.”

He emphasised that law and order in UP has drastically improved, saying, “In the last eight and a half years, there have been no riots in Uttar Pradesh. Anyone who tries to incite violence will have their property confiscated — they’ll be left with nothing, not even to beg.”

Concluding his address, Yogi Adityanath declared, “The tickets to hell have been booked for the mafia. Only an NDA government can ensure a crime-free and developed Bihar.”

