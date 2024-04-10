Yogi Adityanath warns criminals over innocent killings

Meerut (UP), April 10 Giving a clear warning to the criminals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that if the innocent are killed, even the soil will not provide relief to the accused.

“Strong security arrangements have been made across the state. Everyone knows the plight of mafias and terrorists today,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the public meeting, he appealed to the public that those who had been subdued in western UP should not be allowed to become active again.

Yogi Adityanath said that while good leadership takes the country to new heights, giving power in the wrong hands leads to poverty.

Giving the example of Pakistan, he said that on the one hand, India has been giving free ration to 80 crore people for the last four years, while Pakistan is begging all over the world with a bowl. The condition of Pakistan is due to its leaders.

He said that Meerut has been connected directly to Delhi with a 12-lane expressway. Now the people of Meerut do not want to live in Delhi, the people of Delhi want to live in Meerut, Sardhana and Muzaffarnagar. The distance which used to take 5 hours to cover is now completed in 1 hour. Meerut has also been connected with Rapid Rail Service.

He said UP's first sports university is being built in the name of Major Dhyan Chand here.

“Change is clearly visible in western UP,” he said.

Attacking the opposition, he said that those who are coming here to mislead, are the same people who put Sangeet Som and Sanjeev Balyan in jail and imposed curfew.

Giving an example of Maharana Pratap's life, the Chief Minister said that he accepted to eat grass, but never bowed his head before the foreign invaders.

