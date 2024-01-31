Yogi appoints Prashant Kumar as UP's acting DGP

Lucknow, Jan 31 The Yogi Adityanath government has appointed DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar as the new acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

He will take over from Vijay Kumar, action DGP who retires later today.

A 1990 batch IPS officer, Prashant Kumar is one of the most trusted officers of Yogi government and he has also been rewarded for it. Prashant Kumar has played an important role in improving the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Before this, he was posted as ADG of Meerut.

This will be the fourth consecutive term that Uttar Pradesh has got an action DGP.

Earlier, D. S. Chauhan, R. K. Vishwakarma and Vijay Kumarhad served as acting DGP.

