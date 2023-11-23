Yogi asks YEIDA officials to accelerate pace of work

Lucknow, Nov 23 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to accelerate the pace of work of nine projects at the UP Medical Devices Park coming up in Sector 28 of Greater Noida.

In a review of the nine projects, the chief minister was apprised that officials found that six projects were on track, while the tender and approval process for two projects was underway. However, the ninth project could not start due to unavailability of land.

A government spokesperson stated that the YEIDA officials have been asked to regularly monitor the progress of work on these nine projects and give momentum to it.

Officials from YEIDA informed that key construction projects showing satisfactory progress include Lab Mechatronics, Electronic Assembly Facility, Administrative Office Block, export-Promotion Incubation and Excellence Skill Development Incubation Centre.

They also said that YEIDA has amended the e-tender date for the allotment of land for hotel construction.

“YEIDA has initiated a commercial hotel plots scheme near the prime location of Jewar Airport. Through this scheme, the allocation of land for the construction of premium, luxury, and budget hotels will be streamlined,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said that several projects have already begun operations while the progress on other parameters was underway. For instance, the process of 3D design and rapid prototyping in the Common Tooling Room and Tooling Lab Mechatronics began in March 2023.

Likewise, against the goal to achieve 63 per cent of financial and physical targets this year, more than 38 per cent of target achievement has been recorded.

Additionally, the construction process of the Electronic Assembly Facility that began in March 2023 is also progressing fast. Over 47 per cent of target against a goal of 64 per cent benchmark set for the current year has been achieved.

Similarly, there has been significant progress in the construction of Common Office Showrooms and Common Office Complex in recent months after the initial delays.

Moreover, the goals related to Internet and computer infrastructure have been achieved by more than 24 per cent. The construction works of the Export Promotion Incubation and Excellence Skill Development Incubation Centre have achieved financial and physical targets by 29 per cent.

The approval process for the allocation of the Bio-testing Facility has been expedited, while the tender approval process is ongoing for the construction and development of Common IT facilities.

