Yogi calls for review of master plans of key cities in UP

Lucknow, Dec 26 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions for a review of the master plan for the planned development of Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

He directed that multi-storey buildings should not be constructed near prestigious temples in religious cities and 15-16 per cent green area must be included in every master plan.

He further said that electric buses within the city limits must be prioritized while efforts should be made to minimize the presence of conventional fuel buses.

The new master plans will have areas identified for Medicity, Sports City, Education City, Convention Centre, etc.

The chief minister pointed out that the Ramgarh Tal jetty in Gorakhpur is quite old and there is a need to build a new jetty.

He further said that natural lakes and reservoirs should be developed for conservation and recreational activities and the various development authorities should expand its scope outside the Municipal Corporation, and explore new possibilities.

In order to maintain the ancient and historical essence of religious cities such as Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Mathura-Vrindavan, structures exceeding the height of these temples/sacred buildings should not be allowed around them. This regulation should be incorporated into the master plan, he directed.

The chief minister also emphasized the significance of effective traffic management as a pivotal concern. “We need to make concerted efforts for this by giving preference to electric buses in the cities. Conventional fuel buses should be kept out of the city as much as possible and suitable spaces for multilevel parking should be earmarked,” he added.

The chief minister pointed out that every major city in the state holds vast potential. In GIS-2023, substantial investment has come in every district and it is imperative to identify designated areas for crucial facilities.

The housing sector has a significant role in making the state's economy worth $1 trillion. New townships must be developed near Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial areas.

Since Uttar Pradesh now hosts major national and international events, infrastructure development is required to ensure that such opportunities are available to every city in the state. All development authorities should establish international-level convention centres.

All authorities, local bodies should ensure that illegal settlements/residential colonies are not established anywhere under any circumstances. Every colony should have all the necessary facilities, he directed.

