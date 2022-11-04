Yogi govt approves three routes for Ram temple, work on two already underway

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, [India], November 4 With a steady stream of devotees to Ayodhya amid the ongoing construction of the Ram temple, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved three main routes to the temple site which will enable visitors to have 'darshan'.

Work on laying two of these routes is already underway, government officials said. One of these three routes, to be named Ram Path, will span 13 kms and connect Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat. While the road is to be laid at a cost of Rs 400 crore, the tendering process has been completed. A committee has also conducted a survey of the main route after it was approved by the government.

The locals on the route, who have homes or run shops or other establishments, would be rehabilitated before work on constructing the main approach road to the Ram temple begins.

The other route, to be called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, will connect Birla Dharmashala to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple via Sugreev fort. Work on laying this route is on in full swing. While the work was initially estimated to be completed by November, officials now say that work will go on till December. "We will have the route ready by December this year," Navdeep Rinwa, commissioner, Ayodhya Mandal.

The third route will connect Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to Singar Ghat via Hanumangarhi. Work on this route is underway at a fast pace, officials said, adding that most of the land losers on this route have already been awarded compensation. "After clearing some other areas, work will start. The route, once ready, will help draw more visitors to the temple. The Ram Janmabhoomi Path Marg will not only save the devotees time but also enable them to have a darshan. The ongoing work is sustainable and there will be no need to run repairs at least for some time," Kamala Prabhat Singh, an Ayodhya resident, said.

( With inputs from ANI )

