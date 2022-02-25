Yogi govt fared better than previous regimes in providing roads, power: Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, independent MLA from Kunda Kunwar Raghunath Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya lauded the Yogi Adityanath government's performance and said the incumbent regime has performed better than previous governments in terms of providing roads and electricity in the state.

"In terms of constructing roads, providing electricity connections, and digging up canals, the Yogi government has performed better than previous governments," Raja Bhaiya told ANI.

Almost after two decades, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Gulshan Yadav against the incumbent MLA, who was also a former aide of Singh.

Speaking about the competition among political parties to win the Kunda Assembly seat, Singh said, "Just like the way others lost their electoral deposit in the past, they will meet the same fate this time as well."

Singh also started his political party called Jansatta Dal Loktantrik which will fight on 18 seats in this year's assembly polls and elaborating further he said, "Our party 'Jansatta Dal Loktantrik' has been made on public demand after I completed 25 years in the Assembly. Our main goals include the betterment of farmers and students."

BJP, on the other hand, has nominated Sindhuja Mishra, wife of Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani who has fought against Yadav, representing the BSP. The BSP has nominated Mohammad Faheem.

Four out of the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls have concluded. The fifth, sixth and seventh phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

