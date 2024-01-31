Yogi govt gears up to eradicate filariasis from UP

Lucknow, Jan 31 The Uttar Pradesh government, as part of its mission to eradicate filariasis from the state, is all set to launch the Annual Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign from February 5 to 15.

The campaign will be conducted in 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

During this campaign, proficient health workers will conduct door-to-door visits, administering filariasis prevention medication to the entire population, with the exclusion of children under two years of age, pregnant women, and those facing serious illnesses, said a government spokesman.

The Central government has set a targeted deadline of 2027 for the complete elimination of filariasis from the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to all residents to actively partake in the consumption of filariasis prevention medicine during the MDA rounds.

Symptoms of this grave disease, caused by Culex mosquito bites, typically manifest fice to 15 years after infection, leading to conditions like hydrocele and swelling in the extremities and breasts.

The chief minister advocated for preventive medicine intake and securing the upcoming generation from this ailment.

Emphasising the safety of the medicine, he has encouraged its consumption even in the absence of visible symptoms, citing it as a societal imperative.

Furthermore, he has underscored the irreversible nature of the disease once contracted, with management being the only recourse.

The government is providing training and kits for the Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) of filariasis patients. Thus, preventive medicine intake becomes imperative in averting the onset of the disease.

A key facet of this initiative involves the rigorous training of Community Health Officers (CHO) stationed at Ayushman Bharat Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Centres) to adeptly identify filariasis patients.

The Ekikrit Niksha Diwas (END), observed on the 15th of every month in health units, serves as a crucial platform for the identification of patients with tuberculosis, kala-azar, and filariasis.

Meanwhile, as of June 2023, the state grapples with 51 filariasis endemic districts, identifying 90,768 lymphatic filariasis and 21,131 hydrocele patients.

The upcoming MDA rounds, scheduled from February 10 to 28, will target districts including Amethi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Jaunpur, Jalaun, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Unnao, and Varanasi for filariasis elimination.

Besides, in Amethi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Banda, Bareilly, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Unnao, and Varanasi, a triple-drug combination (Ivermectin, DEC, and Albendazole) will be administered, while in Ballia, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, and Sonbhadra, a double drug combination (DEC and Albendazole) will be administered.

Currently, 51 districts in the state are affected by filariasis, and MDA rounds will be conducted in other affected districts starting from August 10.

