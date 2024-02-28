Yogi govt launches helpline number for senior citizens

Lucknow, Feb 28 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has launched 'Kalyan Sathi' helpline number 14568 for senior citizens.

The 'Kalyan Sathi' mobile app and old age home portal for senior citizens and departmental quarterly magazine 'Kalyani' have also been launched simultaneously.

Eligible senior citizens can avail the benefits of the various schemes by calling Kalyan Sathi helpline number. The department will provide the benefits of the scheme to the beneficiary at home through the Panchayat assistant. This service will be operational from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on working days.

According to the government spokesman, about 53 lakh elderly people are already getting pension benefits from the department.

Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun said that to solve the problems faced in getting information, assistance and benefits of departmental schemes, the Social Welfare Department is running an Integrated Command Centre, under which callers can call the Kalyan Sathi helpline number 14568 and can register any type of problem related to availing the benefits.

The problems registered through the helpline will be resolved by regular monitoring from the district level and the beneficiary will also be informed. Similarly, problems related to schemes like scholarship, mass marriage, etc., will also be resolved immediately.

